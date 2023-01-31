Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend.

The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old man died from drowning. It is still conducting further testing to confirm that finding.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted Saturday night that a man did not return home as expected. The caller said the man had been fishing on the lake’s north side.

Search and rescue teams joined deputies for the overnight search and, around 3:30 a.m., they began focusing on an area where it looked like an ATV had fallen through the ice. At that spot, they found a body submerged in the water and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Chad Myszka
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson provides an update on an officer-involved shooting that...
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signs a bill into law protecting reproductive rights on January 31,...
Minnesota Governor signs bill protecting access to abortion
art
13th Annual Banbury Art Crawl
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/31/23)
Johnson (left) Maki (right)
Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged