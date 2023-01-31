No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday

ECFD
ECFD(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 01: 04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.

The media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department says first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building. Crews determined that the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine.

The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for about an hour, according to the media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

