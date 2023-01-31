Part 1 of ‘Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series’ at the Heyde Center

Part one of the “Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series."
Part one of the “Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series."(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event was held Monday focusing on the resilience of the Chippewa Falls community.

Part one of the “Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” took place at the Heyde Center. In recent years, the Chippewa Falls community has been struck with multiple tragedies, such as the 2018 hit-and-run crash, which killed three girl scouts and a mother and last year’s homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

Monday night’s guest speaker, Denise Olsen, lost her husband in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. She shared her story hoping to help others cope with the loss of a loved one.

“Pain as much as we try to avoid it can actually be a portal to our best selves. When we invest the time to intentionally choose which path we want to walk on,” Olsen said.

A second community resilience event is planned for May 5 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
The McCarter children that are biological, adopted or currently fostered by James and Sarah...
Ladysmith family builds on family through fostering and adoptions
Chad Myszka
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chippewa Area History Center Opens Friday
Chippewa Area History Center Opens Friday
This old fire truck is one of the many exhibits at the Chippewa Area History Center.
New Chippewa Falls museum set to open Friday
Blake Coaching at Valley Sports Academy
Blake Coaching at Valley Sports Academy