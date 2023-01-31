Part 1 of ‘Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series’ at the Heyde Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event was held Monday focusing on the resilience of the Chippewa Falls community.

Part one of the “Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” took place at the Heyde Center. In recent years, the Chippewa Falls community has been struck with multiple tragedies, such as the 2018 hit-and-run crash, which killed three girl scouts and a mother and last year’s homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

Monday night’s guest speaker, Denise Olsen, lost her husband in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. She shared her story hoping to help others cope with the loss of a loved one.

“Pain as much as we try to avoid it can actually be a portal to our best selves. When we invest the time to intentionally choose which path we want to walk on,” Olsen said.

A second community resilience event is planned for May 5 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

