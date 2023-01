EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Paul Heinze the Sunshine Award. Paul is our neighbor. He is always helping others. He is busy with his wife and children and his very demanding job, yet he has helped my wife and I numerous times as we have had surgeries and other health issues. He is an amazing man and we are proud to call him a friend.

Fred Hoversholm

