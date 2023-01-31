Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses Farmland Security Act

TAMMY BALDWIN IN EAU CLAIRE
TAMMY BALDWIN IN EAU CLAIRE(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is working on a Bill that brings more transparency to farmers and consumers across the country.

The Farmland Security Act gives the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the public access to who owns farmland across the country.

This new Bill shows the impact of foreign owned agriculture to the domestic food supply, area farms, and food and farm security. The Bill also provides additional resources to help farmers with mental health and stress that comes with the job.

“Imagine the stress and the toll that takes if you’re the generation where you just can’t make it anymore. Whether these challenges are from Mother Nature and extreme weather events, or the fact that you can’t get a sufficient price for the product that you’re so proud to have produced, these things add stress,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin says a program is already in place for farmer mental health and stress relief.

