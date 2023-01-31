SportScene 13 for Monday, January 30th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three of the top 10 teams in Division 5 girl’s basketball were in action: #1 Blair-Taylor, #3 Prairie Farm and #10 McDonell.

The Wildcats faced off with Regis, the Panthers with Cadott and the Lady Macks with Thorp. In more girl’s basketball action Eau Claire Immanuel hosted Spring Valley.

Also, former NFL quarterback Jeff Blake is coaching an area 7 on 7 football team.

