Students get hands-on learning opportunity at STEAM Museum Experience

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at an Altoona elementary school had an opportunity to get hands-on learning at a STEAM Museum Experience Tuesday.

St. Mary’s Elementary turned its Parish Hall into a learning experience focused on not only STEAM topics, but also in creative arts.

12 different stations were set up focusing on curriculum the students are studying, while also introducing them to new technologies.

“So STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. So all of the activities are geared towards those different content areas, which gives them a variety of experiences that we normally wouldn’t have in the classroom,” Carisa Smiskey, Principal, said.

The STEAM Museum was set up in the school by a company called Mobile Ed Production, Inc., which tours the country bringing hands on experiences directly to the students.

