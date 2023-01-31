TIM AND DAWN HERMANN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Tim and Dawn Hermann of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They are the most incredible neighbors anyone could hope to have. They have been so helpful since they moved in several years ago. Recently, due to heart issues and major surgery, we were unable to clear our driveway during the big storm. Dawn and Tim did such a great job of clearing the ice and snow so we could get out for our medical appointments and we appreciate it so very much. Thank you to both of them.

Kitty and Lynda

