Wisconsin public school open enrollment period begins Feb. 6

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The open enrollment application period for Wisconsin public schools is set to begin on Feb. 6.

From Feb. 6 until April 28, parents and guardians will be able to apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2023-24 school year, accoding to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Districts are required to updated applicants by June 9 on the status of their applications. Resident districts can’t deny open enrollment applications for cost reasons.

Generally, transportation to and from the non-resident school is the responsibility of the parent or guardian, but some districts do provide partial transportation.

  • For a list of school districts in the state, click here
  • For open application materials and more information, click here
  • If you need help with the application or more information, you can call 888-245-2732 or email the DPI

You can also review the announcement of the open enrollment application period on the DPI website.

