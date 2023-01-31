Wisconsin public school open enrollment period begins Feb. 6

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The open enrollment application period for Wisconsin public schools is set to begin on Feb. 6.

From Feb. 6 until April 28, parents and guardians will be able to apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2023-24 school year, accoding to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Districts are required to updated applicants by June 9 on the status of their applications. Resident districts can’t deny open enrollment applications for cost reasons.

Generally, transportation to and from the non-resident school is the responsibility of the parent or guardian, but some districts do provide partial transportation.

For a list of school districts in the state, click here

For open application materials and more information, click here

If you need help with the application or more information, you can call 888-245-2732 or email the DPI

You can also review the announcement of the open enrollment application period on the DPI website.

