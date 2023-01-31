Wisconsin public school open enrollment period begins Feb. 6
The application period runs from Feb. 6 until April 28.
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The open enrollment application period for Wisconsin public schools is set to begin on Feb. 6.
From Feb. 6 until April 28, parents and guardians will be able to apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2023-24 school year, accoding to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Districts are required to updated applicants by June 9 on the status of their applications. Resident districts can’t deny open enrollment applications for cost reasons.
Generally, transportation to and from the non-resident school is the responsibility of the parent or guardian, but some districts do provide partial transportation.
- For a list of school districts in the state, click here
- For open application materials and more information, click here
- If you need help with the application or more information, you can call 888-245-2732 or email the DPI
You can also review the announcement of the open enrollment application period on the DPI website.
