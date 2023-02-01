1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt. The highway was completely shut down for around 20 minutes and then down to one lane for around 90 mins.

Crews from several different agencies responded and are continuing to investigate the crash. The Police Department says citations may be issued.

