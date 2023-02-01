No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school

School threat MGN Online
School threat MGN Online(MGN Online)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District.

An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”

The following update was released:

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott School District is notifying parents of a bomb threat that was left on the wall of a bathroom at a Cadott primary school.

A social post on the Cadott School District Facebook Page states, “Earlier today, a bomb threat was left on the wall of the girls’ bathroom at our primary school. In keeping with our district’s crisis plan, the rest of the district’s administration was notified, as were the local police and fire departments. All primary students have been moved to the high school while authorities and district officials search the building. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we take threats such as those made today very seriously. We will provide an update after the school has been cleared.”

