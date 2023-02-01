DHS announces updates to immunizations needed for children in child care centers, schools

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers and schools.

According to the media release from Wis. DHS, the changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

The media release from the Wis. DHS says seasonal flu vaccination or COVID-19 vaccination are not required but remain strongly recommended.

Child care centers will need to begin working with parents now to ensure children have proper varicella (chickenpox) vaccine documentation, and schools will implement these changes for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the media release from Wis. DHS.

“Each of these vaccines is already recommended for children, and today’s update improves that protection. Parents who choose to keep their children up to date on vaccinations are not only protecting their own child’s health but are making a choice that protects the people who live and work in their communities,” DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge, said. “Vaccines are safe and effective and are one the strongest tools we have to prevent getting sick from diseases. Some diseases can be deadly, especially to young children. DHS encourages all parents to work with their child’s health care provider to ensure their child is up to date on immunizations.”

The list of 2023 Child Care and 2023-2024 School Year Immunization Requirements is available HERE.

Parents and guardians can call 211 with help finding a local provider or clinic, or Vaccines for Children program provider, according to the media release from Wis. DHS.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Wis. DHS, HERE.

