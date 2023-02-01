Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale.

According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.

The media release from Eau Claire County says an order can be placed online HERE. Orders must be placed by March 3, according to the media release from Eau Claire County.

According to the media release from Eau Claire County, pick-up is set to be at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, located at 5530 Fairview Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701. The date & time is yet to be determined but is tentatively set for early May. After purchasing, an email is expected to be sent to those who order closer to the pick-up date(s) giving instructions on picking up bin(s).

Additional information about backyard composting is available HERE.

Questions about the order can be directed to Regan.Watts@eauclairecounty.gov, or 715-839-2756.

If you are not a county resident and would like to order a bin at full price, you are asked to email recycling@eauclairecounty.gov.

