Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.

An estimated 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property, according to the DOR.

”It’s certainly very important. Especially when you look at the types of numbers, 1 in 7 Wisconsinites, I mean it certainly affects a lot of people,” Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August said (R-Lake Geneva). “We want to make sure that we continue to work with the department and our new state treasurer to get those properties back in the hands of the rightful owners in the state of Wisconsin.”

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

You can view a full list of unclaimed property types here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.