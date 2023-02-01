Lake Altoona District raising money for sediment collector project

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -For years one group has been working to tackle a problem impacting an area lake: sand.

“The Eau Claire River carries in tens of thousands of cubit yards of sand,” said Michele Skinner the chair of the Lake Altoona District Board. “A cubit yard is the size of a wash machine.”

When snow and ice aren’t covering Lake Altoona, Skinner said that flowing sand creates challenges for both the community and wildlife.

“The sand is filling in and making it really difficult for boat navigation, for people to utilize their boats,” Skinner said. “It’s also filling in the lake for fish habitat because there are some fish that like deep water. There are fish that don’t like sand they like gravel to spawn in, so it’s changing our fish habitat too.”

One way they’ve been working to fight the problem is with sand traps. Soon Skinner said they’re hoping to have another tool: a bedload sediment collector.

“The collector is designed for sand,” Skinner said. “It travels over the bottom of the river and then it falls through the grate by gravity, and then it collects it, and it’s whisked away, so anything suspended in the water isn’t taken away by the collector, but sand at the bottom is.”

Skinner said they’re getting the over a million dollar piece of equipment as a donation from Ohio.

“The Port Authority of Cleveland that had this equipment that did not work well for them because their river system has more fine sediment and clay,” Skinner said. “It does not have the sand that we have.”

Skinner said they’re working to get the equipment to Wisconsin in the next 90 days, but when it arrives, it’ll likely have to sit for a year. Before it can go to work, the Lake District has lots to do from outfitting it for Lake Altoona to completing the permitting process.

Skinner said they are also working to figure out what to do with all the sand it collects.

In total Skinner estimates it’ll cost $500,000 to get everything ready for the bedload sediment collector to get up and running.

Right now they’re working to raise the money necessary for the project. If you’d like to donate, you can send an email to altoonaboard@gmail.com.

