Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues.

In the post, the Library said it is increasing its regular cleaning and sanitization practices to help keep visitors and staff safe. The Library also recommended that for anyone visiting the library, that they wash their hands thoroughly after visiting the building.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers standard precaution steps people can take to help limit the spread of communicable illnesses, including hand washing and how to clean and sanitize surfaces, on its website.

