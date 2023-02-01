New mental health resource available to UW-Eau Claire students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire students have a new resource they can use for mental health services. The UW System is partnering with Mantra Health to give telehealth appointments.

“We launched it in late November. It was a time when our center was very far booked out, just based on our needs. It was able to see people within the next couple of days,” Riley McGrath, UW-Eau Claire’s Counseling Services Director. “Since then, we’ve had over 100 students seen by Mantra.”

This is the first semester Mantra Health appointments will be available for the entire term and McGrath said it’s helping meet high demands.

“It’s all a busy time. We’re at peak capacity always. There’s not a time that’s busier than that. So, when students are aware of our appointments, they usually take them up quickly,” McGrath said. “On campus, our capacities, we can usually see about 12% of the students on campus based on our staffing level and it’s clear that a lot more students would like to be seen.”

McGrath said students have been responding well to Mantra Health’s resources.

“We’ve had a great response from our students and we will continue to promote it and it’s nice when we do get really busy campus, that we’re not the only option,” McGrath said.

As the semester goes on, UW-Eau Claire’s Counseling Services will continue to assist students.

“We like to tell people that there’s no problem too small or too big to come in,” McGrath said. “If you’re wondering if you should seek help, it doesn’t hurt to come in and talk with someone. Our services are free to college students and totally confidential.”

Appointments for Mantra Health and UW-Eau Claire’s Counseling Services can be made online.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.