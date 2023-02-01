SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 31st

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of high-level prep boys’ basketball action, including Hudson facing Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference top spot.

In other matchups, Bloomer battles McDonell and Thorp faces Regis.

Plus, prep girls’ basketball matchups include Menomonie against North, Hudson again facing Memorial, Altoona against Colfax, and Fall Creek against Durand-Arkansaw.

Also, tons of prep boys’ hockey games, with matchups including North against Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake against Memorial, and RAM hosting the Northwoods Icemen.

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
Abby Thompson's 7 steals help Blair-Taylor remain undefeated against Regis
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 30th
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
Jeff Blake coaches his first practice of 7 on 7 football
Former NFL QB to Coach 7 on 7 Football Team