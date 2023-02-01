Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows.

To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.

UW-Eau Claire Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Dr. Bill Wolf, will be guiding guests through a tour of the stars.

“My favorite moment is when we turn the lights down for the very first time and people see the illusion of the stars on the dome and there’s quite often some audible gasps,” Wolf said. “The illusion is very powerful of being able to be under this night sky but in a nice comfortable room.”

Wolf said the shows last for about 45 minutes to an hour and are appropriate for children ages 10-years-old and older.

Also, with a new science building in the works at UWEC there are plans for a new planetarium equipped with more advanced technology in the future.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.