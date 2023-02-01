Stanley man gifted car as part of One Automotive Group’s ‘60 Days of Giving’

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, a Chippewa Valley car dealership has been giving vehicles away for the holidays.

One Automotive Group gives out two free used cars every year to those in need. The winner of the second car given away this season is David Hall, who was nominated by his sister Tammie Printz.

Hall has been dealing with some health issues, and previously lost his wife. He has three daughters.

“I love the story about this guy. Right? Because Dave is just one of those guys who’s like, had a lot of things happen in his life. And, you know, he keeps recovering. So I think he was caught up in the middle of trying to retire. You know, the state changed their benefit structure. He ended up right in the middle of it, having to go back to work just to cover his retirement, just to cover his health benefits,” Bill Bertrand, One Automotive Owner, said.

Wednesday, One Automotive Group gifted Hall a 2010 Mazda 3-I Touring.

