Students gather for Catholic Schools Week

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop.

Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it’s a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.

“Catholic Schools Week is our annual reminder of just the blessings of Catholic schools, the blessings of religious freedom. And, you know, just seeing all of these students come together and show their love for God and for their schools is just such a blessing,” Bushman said.

Bushman says that they have been pushing to make this mass a big event, and this year’s Catholic Schools Week is the largest that they have celebrated.

