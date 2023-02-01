Study: Increased household flu spread during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spread of the flu virus increased during the pandemic.

The study shows household spread of the flu more than doubled during the second flu season of the pandemic compared to seasons prior to 2020.

According to the CDC, 50% of people in close contact with someone with the flu came down with the illness. That’s compared to 20% during the two flu seasons prior.

An Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System explains why this may be the case.

“We know that flu rates were down during the pandemic because of masking and social distancing. And so people weren’t getting infected and we also know that vaccination rates were down as well. So when suddenly flu gets into the household, because none of the members have that underlying protection, it would also make them more likely to come down and get sick,” Megan Meller, Infection Preventionist, said.

The study was conducted in five states, including Wis.

