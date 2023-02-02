Alma man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.

The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says during the search warrant, about 1.1 ounces of a crystalized substances, money, and firearms were found and seized. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigation shows that packaging, distributing and delivering controlled substances had been occurring, according to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home is identified as 55-year-old Milton Haskins Jr. of rural Alma Center, Wis.. Haskins was taken into custody during the search. Haskins was taken to the Jackson County Jail is given the recommended charges of Manufacture/ Delivery of Meth, greater than 10 grams, less than 50 grams(felony), Possession of meth w/ the intent to deliver, greater than 10 grams, less than 50 grams (felony), Felon in Possession of a Firearm(felony), Maintaining a drug trafficking house(felony).

Additional people arrested during the search warrant were 57-year-old Theoradore Saarnio of Merrillan, Wis., 41-year-old Justin Farmer of Spencer, Wis., and 40-year-old Jerimiah Farmer of Alma Center, Wis. The media release notes each were outstanding arrest warrants.

Haskins is being held at the Jackson County Jail pending his initial court appearance, according to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

