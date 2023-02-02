DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says law enforcement from Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Wisconsin - Stout Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in the City of Menomonie. The vehicle involved was taken during an armed home invasion where it was reported shots were fired.

According to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, during the traffic stop, 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli exited the driver side of the vehicle and quickly approached law enforcement while moving his firearm towards a law enforcement officer. Officer Tyson Kahl from the Menomonie Police Department, with 5 ½ years of law enforcement experience, Lieutenant Michael Sampson from the Menomonie Police Department, with 12 years of law enforcement experience, and Deputy Jacob Blum from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with 12 years of law enforcement experience, discharged their weapons striking Ciccarelli.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says first aid was rendered, however, Ciccarelli died at the scene. The media release notes no law enforcement personnel were reported to be hurt during the incident.

Deputy Blum, Officer Kahl, and Lieutenant Sampson have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dunn County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.