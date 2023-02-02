Exploring the Planets: Speakers Series presented by UWEC and CVSO

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra are collaborating to bring the area a multimedia presentation centered around our planet’s solar system.

Exploring the Planets: Speaker Series will have four free sessions at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and will cover various topics.

THURS. 2/9: EXPLORING THE SOLAR SYSTEM UWEC Physics and Astronomy Lecturer Jess Vriesema will describe the current and future status of humanity’s exploration of the solar system, describing recent discoveries and exciting new spacecraft missions in preparation.

THURS. 2/16: TUNING IN THE MUSIC OF THE SPHERES UWEC Physics and Astronomy Professor Nathan Miller will discuss the relationships between music and physics. Come for an evening of exploring harmony both in the concert hall and throughout the solar system.

THURS. 2/23: WRITING THE WORDS FOR PLUTO AND VOYAGER Poet Jan Carroll will explore her adventure of writing lyrics for two new musical compositions: one on Pluto, and one on the Voyager space probe, that will accompany Holst’s The Planets performed by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra on March 4. After retracing the journey, she will read each poem.

THURS. 3/2: MUSICA UNIVERSALIS: MYTH, BELIEFS, AND HOLST (AND A BLACK HOLE)Medieval philosophers believed that the movement of celestial objects form a music which only our souls could hear and which could influence our own health. Such pseudo-science has since been dispelled, yet our imagination continues to be captured by this mysterious music, shaped by our association of stars and planets with various tales about them. In this presentation, UW-Stout Professor Jerry Hui will explore these beliefs and the music they helped create. Plus, we’ll listen to some celestial objects that do make sound!

The series will conclude on March 4th at the Pablo Center with one last presentation accompanied by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will be performing “Holst’s Voyage of the Imagination: The Planets” while Dr. Paul Thomas gives a presentation.

Tickets for the March 4th event are $25 and $10 for youth and student tickets.

