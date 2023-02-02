It is Identity Theft Awareness Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wants everyone to be aware of scammers who are looking for personal details to steal anyone’s identity.

With tax season underway, Michael Domke with DATCP urges Wisconsinites to be aware.

“There are dozens of scams that are being perpetrated and use personal information for almost all of those,” said Domke.

He said the information can be used to open accounts and make purchase, but the troublesome thing is that scammers can also be camped out at someone’s home in this particular time of year to score big.

“They just sit and steal the mail. if you’re watching we know that January and late February is when the W2′s are being sent out. If you have all the information you need to file, do it right away,” said Domke.

He recommends signing up for a personal protection identifying number, or a PIN. .

“It’s like that two-factor identification for when you want to file it says enter your pin to verify that you are in fact the one that is filing this tax return,” said Domke.

There are ways to help recover what was lost, and that process always starts with a police report.

“We need that because its a tool that most of the banks and credit report agencies will need for us to validate that an identity theft took place,” said Domke.

At the Altoona Police Department, officer Jared Rico said they have gotten many calls about identity theft claims.

“We definitely see it in the area quite a bit. A lot of what I’ve seen lately is stuff happening online with people’s information being used,” said Rico.

He said there are consequences for those who get caught scamming taxpayers and anyone in general.

“If convicted it will be jail time, fines and that all depends on what charge that person was convicted for,” said Rico.

Domkey said it all comes down to prevention to save you time and money.

“You wouldn’t want to in retrospect say well I wish I would have done five to six easy things that wouldn’t have taken me more than 10 minutes, now I got to spend... sometimes 2 years to fix the problem,” said Domkey.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has a hotline for those who have become victim to identity theft. More information on that and how the can help can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.