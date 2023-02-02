Proposed changes to City of Chippewa Falls’ sex offender ordinance

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Around 15 years ago, the City of Chippewa Falls created an ordinance saying registered sex offenders couldn’t go near certain community spaces. One alderman is looking to make some updates to the rule.

In 2007 the Chippewa Falls city attorney drafted the current ordinance related to convicted sex offenders.

“It’s a great law that we have,” said Heather Martell, the alderman for the city’s 5th District. “We just need to update it.”

Right now when someone is released from prison and is required to register as a sex offender, one of the first stops is the police station.

“Once they are released, the probation agent would bring the offender to the police department here to meet with an investigator like myself, and we would have a face-to-face meeting, and we’d go over the city ordinance brought forth by the City of Chippewa Falls,” said Ryan Boie with Chippewa Falls Police.

That ordinance in part says where sex offenders can’t go.

“They can’t be in any city owned property meaning like parks, recreational areas,” Boie said. “We have a 66-foot rule where sex offenders cannot be within that 66-foot kind of leeway of those areas.”

At a meeting of the city council’s Committee 3, three aldermen discussed expanding this ordinance’s reach beyond city-owned property to places like licensed day cares.

Another proposed change focuses on where registered sex offenders can live.

“We don’t have a law preventing sex offenders from living next to a school, from living next door to a day care, so these individuals are able to move in, rent places that are that close to our kids,” Martell said.

Martell also would like to see a notification system for neighbors.

“Hopefully we can have an ordinance that would require any sex offenders moving into an area, into an apartment, into an neighborhood to provide their neighbors with notification,” Martell said.

In some cases where there is the potential for greater risk to the community, the police department already goes door-to-door to inform those living in the area.

For the notification proposal, the committee decided not to take action on it at this moment over concerns of how it could be enforced.

For the other two proposals, they’re working to get more information before making any recommendations to the full city council for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.