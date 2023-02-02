Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit, lasting about eight miles, when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.

The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Vong Vang of Sparta, Wis.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, while taking Vang into custody, “shards” of a substance which later tested positive as methamphetamine were seen on Vang’s sweatshirt and sweatpants. The media release notes it also appeared that Vang had ingested a “substantial portion” of the meth.

The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver’s front seat and rear seat compartments were covered in shards of meth, and it appeared that during the pursuit, Vang was throwing meth out the driver’s side window, which then scattered inside and outside the vehicle.

Just the “shards” of methamphetamine collected from inside the vehicle totaled about 5.55 ounces, which would have an approximate street value of between $2500-$4000, according to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Vang was taken to an area emergency room for a medical observation period. Once he was medically cleared, Vang was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Charges being recommended for Vang include knowingly fleeing and officer and possession of meth with the intent to deliver greater than 50 grams.

According to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Vang is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond on those recommended charges. Vang is also being held on a probation/parole violation. The media release notes Vang is on probation/parole for a conviction out of La Crosse County for Manufacturing/Delivery of Amphetamine greater than 50 grams.

