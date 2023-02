EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men’s side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.