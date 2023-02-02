Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier.

Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company landline.

The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport starting in March. If you’re flying Sun Country out of the airport in Minneapolis, the landline van ride from Eau Claire will cost you an additional $10. If you’re flying with another airline or just need a ride to the cities, the van ride will cost $15.

“All of the bookings for Sun Country will be done at suncountry.com and there’ll be a dropdown menu that you’ll start in Eau Claire, so it will be Eau Claire to a Sun Country destination. That’s when you can just do a $10 add on to that Sun Country flight and your bags can be checked here in Eau Claire,” Liz Thiesse, Landline Business Dev. Manager, said.

This sprinter van will run four to five times a day. This is in addition to Sun Country’s flights to the twin cities already running four times a week.

