Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier.

Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company landline.

The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport starting in March. If you’re flying Sun Country out of the airport in Minneapolis, the landline van ride from Eau Claire will cost you an additional $10. If you’re flying with another airline or just need a ride to the cities, the van ride will cost $15.

“All of the bookings for Sun Country will be done at suncountry.com and there’ll be a dropdown menu that you’ll start in Eau Claire, so it will be Eau Claire to a Sun Country destination. That’s when you can just do a $10 add on to that Sun Country flight and your bags can be checked here in Eau Claire,” Liz Thiesse, Landline Business Dev. Manager, said.

This sprinter van will run four to five times a day. This is in addition to Sun Country’s flights to the twin cities already running four times a week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Luke Shilts
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
HIGHWAY 53 CRASH
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
New information released in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

Latest News

Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School
Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
Mathcounts competition
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
Milton Haskins Jr.
Alma man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
Vong Vang
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County