Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Jimmy saw his shadow this morning, forecasting six more weeks of winter in Wisconsin.
Jimmy the Groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, 2023.
Jimmy the Groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, 2023.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s famous groundhog Jimmy says we’re going to see six more weeks of winter.

The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected.

For over 75 years, the Sun Prairie members and supporters have been proclaiming Sun Prairie to be “The Groundhog Capital of the World.”

The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.

The city of Sun Prairie touts Jimmy’s accuracy when it comes to predicting the future. The last two years, an early spring was declared, but in 2023, Jimmy saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Businesses and organizations throughout the city of Sun Prairie will be offering Groundhog Day specials the morning of the Prognostication.

Learn more about the history of Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Luke Shilts
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
HIGHWAY 53 CRASH
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
New information released in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/2/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/2/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 2/2/2023
Regis signing day
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday