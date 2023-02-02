Top 10 issues reported by Wis. consumers

TOP 10 ISSUES REPORTED BY WISCONSIN CONSUMERS
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports its analysis of consumer complaints from last year.

The top five issues reported by Wis. consumers are: landlord and tenant issues, telemarketing, home improvement, telecommunications and identity theft.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says these five issues make up a majority of the more than 11,000 complaints received last year.

“Home improvement had a significant increase in the number of complaints. And one of the reasons that we saw leading to that additional number from consumers was some supply chain store shortage issues at the beginning of the year and then some staffing issues as we’ve seen across different industries,” Michelle Reinen, Executive Policy Initiatives Advisor, said. The Department of Consumer Protection also reports a lower amount of telemarketer issues this year compared to last.

That’s attributed to the Trace Act, which requires phone companies to confirm phone calls before they reach the recipient.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Luke Shilts
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
HIGHWAY 53 CRASH
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
New information released in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

Latest News

Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School
Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
Mathcounts competition
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
Milton Haskins Jr.
Alma man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
Vong Vang
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County