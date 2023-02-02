Top 10 issues reported by Wis. consumers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports its analysis of consumer complaints from last year.

The top five issues reported by Wis. consumers are: landlord and tenant issues, telemarketing, home improvement, telecommunications and identity theft.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says these five issues make up a majority of the more than 11,000 complaints received last year.

“Home improvement had a significant increase in the number of complaints. And one of the reasons that we saw leading to that additional number from consumers was some supply chain store shortage issues at the beginning of the year and then some staffing issues as we’ve seen across different industries,” Michelle Reinen, Executive Policy Initiatives Advisor, said. The Department of Consumer Protection also reports a lower amount of telemarketer issues this year compared to last.

That’s attributed to the Trace Act, which requires phone companies to confirm phone calls before they reach the recipient.

