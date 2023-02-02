Two weeks left for students to enter wildlife poster contest

Keep wildlife contest in Wisconsin
Keep wildlife contest in Wisconsin(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that there are still a couple weeks left to submit entries to the 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are encouraged to participate.

The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 to spread the word about our shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy in its natural habitat. The contest’s goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.

The Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is a fun way for kids to help spread the important message to keep wildlife wild. The DNR encourages students to learn how they can help keep wild animals in Wisconsin safe and healthy by visiting the Keep Wildlife WIld website.

Judging will take place in February, and winners will be notified by email in March. The DNR will also announce winners in a statewide news release and Facebook post during the sixth annual Keep Wildlife Wild Week in April.

For inspiration to help design your poster and learn about Wisconsin critters, visit EEK! Critter Corner or check out the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild webpage.

Contest Deadline And Submission Options

All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Submit entries to:

Wisconsin Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Design Contest Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Taylor Czyscon PO Box 100 Friendship, WI 53934 Email: keepwildlifewild@wisconsin.gov

Poster Contest Rules:

  • The poster entry must contain the words: “Keep Wildlife Wild 2023″ and follow the theme of: “If you care, leave them there!”
  • All posters must consist of original artwork. Any depicted species must be native to Wisconsin. Art that shows what young wildlife experience in their first year and how wild families look are encouraged because it helps students understand the early life of these species.
  • Posters must fit an 8 ½” x 11″ sheet of paper.
  • Posters must be submitted individually; No team creations.

To see the complete list of rules and requirements, please visit the DNR’s Keep Wi;ldlife Wild 2023 Poster Design Contest webpage.

