Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says the Sheriff’s Office started investigating on Jan. 17, 2023 after receiving a report of a dead horse at Hartje’s home, located along County Road S in the Town of Webster. A deputy sheriff found the dead horse. A second horse was found in “extremely poor health” that resulted in euthanasia.

According to the media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were not able to find Hartje and they continued investigating. A deputy sheriff’s possessing specialized training in animal abuse was involved in the investigation. Attempts were made to find Hartje who was reportedly out of state, however, when contacted Hartje cooperated with the investigation and “several” other animals were rehomed.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Hartje was arrested on Jan. 31 at 11:49 a.m. in the City of Viroqua, with the assistance of the Viroqua Police Department. During the arrest, suspected illegal drugs were found. The Sheriff’s Office K-9 also assisted.

According to the media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Hartje was arrested on the suspicion of failure to provide sufficient food for animal, failure to provide sufficient water for animal, improper outside dog shelter, mistreatment of animals causing death, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinol.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. Hartje appeared in Vernon County Circuit Couty on Feb. 1 and was released on a $3,000 signature bond. Hartje is due back in court on Feb. 28, 2023 for an initial appearance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

