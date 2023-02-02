WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart.

This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care. Sapphire came to ECCHA as a stray with a litter of sick kittens. They were taken to another shelter to get the round-the-clock care they needed to recover. With all of her kittens adopted, it’s Sapphire’s turn.

She’s looking for a home where she can play and explore. Another cat in the home is okay as long as there is plenty of space for Sapphire to be alone when she wants.

This gem of a cat could be just the sweetheart you’re looking for in time for Valentine’s Day. Click HERE for adoption information.

These two lab mixes joined Little Red Barn Dog Rescue following an abuse and neglect case in New Mexico.

Lucky and Chance are estimated to be one-year-old. They are full of wiggles and smiles. Caretakers at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue say these pups are smart and learn a routine quickly.

It would be great if Lucky and Chance could be adopted together because they do love each other, but it’s not required. Click HERE for the adoption application.

