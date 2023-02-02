Wis. DHS releases 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Plan for improving health and well-being for all Wisconsinites summarizes priority areas in order to guide action, alignment, and collaboration across the state’s public health system and local partners, plans, and initiatives.

“Every person in every community across Wisconsin deserves the opportunity to live their best life, and to do that communities must be able to provide the resources individuals and families need to support their health and well-being,” State Health Officer, Paula Tran, said. “The 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan lays out a pathway toward this vision. It calls for partners across Wisconsin to strengthen our shared work to create the conditions that make good health possible by addressing the immediate health and well-being issues facing Wisconsinites, prevent and protect against future challenges, and reduce disparities in health and well-being.”

According to the media release from the Wis. DHS, the Plan introduces three foundational shifts in the way Wis. does the work of public health, and five priority areas Wisconsinites are facing in order to achieve optimal health.

Additional information about the Wisconsin State Health Plan is available on the Wis. DHS website, HERE.

The full media release from the Wis. DHS is available HERE.

