1 person, 1 dog killed in Burnett County house fire

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person and one dog were killed in a house fire in Burnett County Friday morning.

According to a media release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:23 a.m. a house fire was reported at 20976 Cemetery Road in Anderson Township. The caller said that people were still in the home.

The media release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office says one person and a dog were found dead. Another person was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

According to the media release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the home was a total loss. The media release notes the State Fire Marshal and Burnett County Medical Examiner were called in for investigation.

The media release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office says Grantsburg Fire, Frederic Fire, Cushing Fire, North Ambulance, Wisconsin DNR, Burnett County Emergency Management and the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office responded.

