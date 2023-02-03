Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public

Chippewa Area History Center
Chippewa Area History Center(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public.

The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits.

The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3 is a symbolic date for Chippewa County history.

It was the day in 1845 that Chippewa County separated from Crawford County. A little more than three years before Wis. became a state.

The new Center on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls is much larger than the previous location.

“We can show off artifacts for a little while. Put them away and show off something new in front of the public all the time. We’ve got to take it easy, reasonable method to do that. And so every time you come in from now on, there will be a guy on a ladder doing a thing and you’ll get to see something new, I hope, whenever you come in,” Frank Smoot, Museum Developer, said.

The new Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship

Latest News

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mason Forest of Raddison, Wis., was taken into custody.
Suspect in custody after reported stabbing in Sawyer County
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather @ Four (2/3/23)
Heart-Healthy Beef Recipes
Heart-Healthy Beef Recipes (2/3/23)
Pennington, 27, sentenced to 12 years on meth charges.
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth