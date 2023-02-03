Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public.

The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits.

The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3 is a symbolic date for Chippewa County history.

It was the day in 1845 that Chippewa County separated from Crawford County. A little more than three years before Wis. became a state.

The new Center on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls is much larger than the previous location.

“We can show off artifacts for a little while. Put them away and show off something new in front of the public all the time. We’ve got to take it easy, reasonable method to do that. And so every time you come in from now on, there will be a guy on a ladder doing a thing and you’ll get to see something new, I hope, whenever you come in,” Frank Smoot, Museum Developer, said.

The new Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

