ECCHA hosting ‘Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff’ event at the Brewing Projekt

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association is hosting a Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event.

The month of Feb. is National Prevent A Litter Month.

The kickoff event is scheduled to be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. located at the Brewing Projekt.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, those who attend the kickoff event can anticipate learning about the benefits of altering their animal(s). Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to grab a coupon for a discounted spay/neuter at area vet clinics, as well as an opportunity to meet adoptable animals.

