‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo

Location scouts for the movie Groundhog Day considered filming the 1993 comedy in Baraboo, Wisconsin, but chose a town closer to Chicago.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Location scouts for the movie “Groundhog Day” considered filming the 1993 comedy in Baraboo, Wisconsin, but chose a town closer to Chicago.

Location Manager Bob Hudgins reflected on the film’s production Thursday in honor of its 30th anniversary. Before the movie’s production, he recalled touring 60 Midwest cities with town squares that mirrored Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

”We ended up going through the middle of Wisconsin in Baraboo of all places which whimsical is the big word for Baraboo,” Hudgins said. ”We had lunch on the square, we walked around the square once and Harold turned to me and said, ‘Hey is there a town square closer to Chicago?’”

The film follows a meteorologist played by Bill Murray who is stuck in a time loop on Groundhog Day. Murray and Harold Ramis’s families lived in Chicago, so they picked Woodstock, Illinois, for the location to be closer to home.

Barabooians said the film crew missed out on a great community.

“You come here and you just feel like you’re at home,” Chandler Fraser said.

”I’m a townie... I live right downtown,” Jacqueline Alwin said. “Everyone is super close and we try to look out for each other. It’s nice!”

”It’s like a family,” Trisha Churchill said. “Everybody takes care of everybody.”

If you missed Punxsutawney Phil’s reading, the critter predicted six more weeks of winter during the Pennsylvania town’s annual Groundhog Day celebration. Sun Prairie’s very own Jimmy the Groundhog also saw his shadow, bringing big cheers to winter lovers in the crowd.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
Luke Shilts
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on...
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation

Latest News

fire
First Responders Recognized for Strong Work Relationship
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/3/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/3/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 2/3/2023
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2