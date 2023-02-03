HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

Holmen Area Fire Department
Holmen Area Fire Department(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.

The media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department says upon arrival of responders, fire was found extending from the roof of the home through a kitchen vent. The fire was extinguished by responding firefighting units from the Holmen Area Fire Department and La Crosse Fire Department.

According to the media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, one firefighter was evaluated on scene for an injury by Tri-State Ambulance. No other injuries were reported. The media release notes one occupant was home at the time of the fire.

Assisting the Holmen Area Fire Department were the La Crosse Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Holmen Police Department, Holmen Public Works and Xcel Energy.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from cooking on the stovetop, according to the media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department.

