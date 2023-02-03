Heart-healthy beef recipes

By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes featuring lean beef that are certified by the American Heart Association.

MEATLOAF WITH CUCUMBER YOGURT SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 cup soft bread crumbs

3/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons dried Greek seasoning, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plain, low-fat Greek-style yogurt

1/2 cup diced cucumber

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, onion, milk, egg, 1 tablespoon Greek seasoning and salt in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Shape beef mixture into 10 x 4-inch loaf on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 350ºF oven 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours, until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F.

Meanwhile, combine yogurt, cucumber and remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Greek seasoning in medium bowl. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.

Let stand 10 minutes; cut into slices. Serve with cucumber-yogurt sauce

BEEF POT ROAST WITH CIDER GRAVY AND MAPLE SWEET POTATOES

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (3 to 3-1/2 pounds)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup unsalted beef broth

3/4 cup apple cider

3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut crosswise into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons brandy or water

COOKING:

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove roast; pour off drippings and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Add onion and thyme to stockpot; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Add broth and cider; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Return roast to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 hours.

Skim fat from cooking liquid; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened.

Carve roast into slices; serve with mashed sweet potatoes and gravy.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship

Latest News

Exploring the Planets
Exploring the Planets (2/2/23)
SHARON LLOYD
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
MIRIAM STAFFORD