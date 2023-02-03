Heart-healthy beef recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes featuring lean beef that are certified by the American Heart Association.

MEATLOAF WITH CUCUMBER YOGURT SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 cup soft bread crumbs

3/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons dried Greek seasoning, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plain, low-fat Greek-style yogurt

1/2 cup diced cucumber

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, onion, milk, egg, 1 tablespoon Greek seasoning and salt in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Shape beef mixture into 10 x 4-inch loaf on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 350ºF oven 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours, until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F.

Meanwhile, combine yogurt, cucumber and remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Greek seasoning in medium bowl. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.

Let stand 10 minutes; cut into slices. Serve with cucumber-yogurt sauce

BEEF POT ROAST WITH CIDER GRAVY AND MAPLE SWEET POTATOES

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (3 to 3-1/2 pounds)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup unsalted beef broth

3/4 cup apple cider

3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut crosswise into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons brandy or water

COOKING:

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove roast; pour off drippings and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Add onion and thyme to stockpot; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Add broth and cider; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Return roast to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 hours.

Skim fat from cooking liquid; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened.

Carve roast into slices; serve with mashed sweet potatoes and gravy.

