Judge rules in favor of Town of Washington in lawsuit against City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has ruled in favor of a town in Eau Claire County that filed a lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire over a recent land annexation.

Feb. 3, 2023 court records show the judge ruled in favor of the Town of Washington.

According to online court records, the court “sites findings in which the developer did not file a direct annexation by unanimous approval and although sanctions may be issued for the clear violation, will not be issuing sanctions; The Town may contest the matter by motion for declaratory judgment for all reasons stated on record, court finds declaratory judgment in favor of the Town of Washington and all other motions denied.”

In June the Eau Claire City Council voted to add hundreds of acres of land to the city as part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition. That land was part of the Town of Washington. The Town filed a lawsuit against the City saying the annexation isn’t legal.

In a court filing, the Town of Washington said the annexation request was inaccurate.

The land’s owners Laverne Stewart and Todd Hauge filed it as a unanimous petition. That means all those owning the land in question agree they want it annexed.

The Town of Washington said Lowes Creek Park which is owned by Eau Claire County is part of the annexation area and is the only land in the proposal that borders the City.

Since the County did not sign onto the petition, the Town of Washington said the annexation is not valid.

The City of Eau Claire said land like Lowes Creek Park doesn’t count.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.