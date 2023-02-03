Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a math-counts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire.

The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems.

Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of four.

“We’re trying to kind of make it into a an event like a sporting event. But instead of sports, this is a work in the mind. And these kids are they’re going to be our future leaders in science. They’re going to be our engineers and our doctors and our scientists,” Brady Volker, Civil Engineer, said.

21 students from Thursday’s event will have the opportunity to compete at the state level. That is slated to take place in Sheboygan on March 4.

