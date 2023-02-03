Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a math-counts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire.

The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems.

Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of four.

“We’re trying to kind of make it into a an event like a sporting event. But instead of sports, this is a work in the mind. And these kids are they’re going to be our future leaders in science. They’re going to be our engineers and our doctors and our scientists,” Brady Volker, Civil Engineer, said.

21 students from Thursday’s event will have the opportunity to compete at the state level. That is slated to take place in Sheboygan on March 4.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Luke Shilts
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
HIGHWAY 53 CRASH
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
New information released in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

Latest News

Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School
Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
Milton Haskins Jr.
Alma man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
Vong Vang
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County