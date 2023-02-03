Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement.

According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.

The media release says Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and UW-Eau Claire first announced a five-year master collaborative research agreement in 2017.

According to the media release, since then, UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students have already worked on more than 40 collaborative research projects with Mayo Clinic Health System physicians and scientists. The media release notes the new agreement extends the collaborative research work for 10 years.

“This agreement has already presented exciting opportunities for us to work together to help to improve the health and well-being of the residents of northwest Wisconsin, “ Richard Helmers, M.D., Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, said. “Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-Eau Claire share an enthusiasm for learning and discovery. I am very excited to see this work continue.”

“UW-Eau Claire’s collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System has created remarkable undergraduate research opportunities for our students, “Schmidt said. “Extending this unique relationship opens doors for students, faculty and staff to develop knowledge and discover innovative solutions that can move Wisconsin forward.”

Additional information is available on the UW-Eau Claire website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.