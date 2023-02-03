Poll workers needed for upcoming elections

The city of Eau Claire is in need of more poll workers for the upcoming elections
The city of Eau Claire is in need of more poll workers for the upcoming elections
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Eau Claire elections office said that there is currently a shortage of poll workers.

Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire city clerk, said that many poll workers retired after the general election in November. Now the city is looking to hire around thirty more poll workers to help with the upcoming elections.

Koerner said new poll workers will fill a variety of important roles such as helping people register to vote, issuing ballots, monitoring voting machines, or processing absentee ballots.

“It’s important to have enough poll workers in order to make sure that the voters have a smooth process when they come in, that they’re able to vote quickly and efficiently and move through the poll site and cast their ballot, because our goal is for every eligible voter in the city of Eau Claire to be able to cast their ballot and have it counted,” Koerner said.

If you are interested in working the polls or have any questions you can call the elections office at (715) 839-4913.

Or a new poll worker application and more information can be found here.

