SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis.

Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel.

Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the 18-0 Blair-Taylor Wildcats.

