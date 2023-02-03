Suspect in custody after reported stabbing in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to a report of a stabbing in Sawyer County.

According to a media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 03, 2023, at 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team responded to a reported stabbing.

The media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing was reported at the Get Hooked bar in the Village of Radisson.

According to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, while in route to the scene, deputies learned the victim was able to flee the bar to a home next door. After unsuccessful attempts in negotiating with the suspect, SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the establishment. A short time later with the assistance of a tactical robot, members of the SWAT team were able to call the suspect out.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mason Forest of Raddison, Wis., was taken into custody.

According to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken by ambulance to the Ladysmith Hospital and later flown to another facility for medical treatment. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says Forest was arrested on the suspicion of first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The incident is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

