Suspect in custody after reported stabbing in Sawyer County

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mason Forest of Raddison, Wis., was taken into custody.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mason Forest of Raddison, Wis., was taken into custody.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to a report of a stabbing in Sawyer County.

According to a media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 03, 2023, at 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team responded to a reported stabbing.

The media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing was reported at the Get Hooked bar in the Village of Radisson.

According to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, while in route to the scene, deputies learned the victim was able to flee the bar to a home next door. After unsuccessful attempts in negotiating with the suspect, SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the establishment. A short time later with the assistance of a tactical robot, members of the SWAT team were able to call the suspect out.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mason Forest of Raddison, Wis., was taken into custody.

According to the media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken by ambulance to the Ladysmith Hospital and later flown to another facility for medical treatment. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The media release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says Forest was arrested on the suspicion of first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The incident is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship

Latest News

One medical expert at Mayo Clinic says it’s important to get cancer screenings.
Mayo Clinic genetic counselor discusses genetic counseling
Poll Workers Needed for Upcoming Elections
Poll Workers Needed for Upcoming Elections
Chippewa Areas History Center Opens Doors to Public
Chippewa Areas History Center Opens Doors to Public
Burnett County house fire
1 person, 1 dog killed in Burnett County house fire