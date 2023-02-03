Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer...
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. The media release notes the DATCP quarantined the farm in Sept. 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD.

The media release from DATCP says the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory for testing.

According to a media release from DATCP, the farm owner will receive indemnity for the depopulated animals. The media release notes the farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and during that period it must maintain fences as well as submit to routine inspections.

Additional information about CWD is available HERE.

Information about DATCP’s farm-raised deer program is available HERE.

The full media release from DATCP is available HERE.

