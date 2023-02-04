DMV offers tips on obtaining an ID for voting in the Spring Primary

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering tips on obtaining a valid identification for the upcoming Spring Primary.

Acceptable identification for voting includes a drivers license, identification card, military or student ID card, according to the DMV. There is no separate “voter ID,” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting.

The DMV encourages voters to visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to ensure their identification meets voting requirements.

The DMV’s website has a list of required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center when obtaining identification for voting. Voters can also get an ID through the Voter ID Petition Process (IDPP), which is free of charge and can be used to quickly get a receipt to use at the polls when the other documents are not available.

Call the DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 for more information on obtaining a Voter ID. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website has information on voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information.

Voters can start the application on the DMV’s website or at a DMV Customer Service Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Prevent a Litter Month
Prevent a Litter Month